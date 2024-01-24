Chris Young was arrested on disorderly conduct charges on Monday night (Jan. 22) in Nashville. The “Young Love & Saturday Nights” singer allegedly assaulted an agent of the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Multiple media outlets report that Young was arrested at the Dawg House on Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville at about 8:30PM.

TABC agents were conducting compliance checks in the area at the time.

The 38-year-old singer is a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., a large city about 30 miles south of Nashville.

The Tennesseean reports that the altercation began at Tin Roof on Demonbreun. Agents say they entered the bar and Young held his ID above his head. They scanned the ID to check validity and walked away, but Young began asking questions and videoing them. The agents then moved on to the Dawg House bar, which is next door.

WKRN-TV in Nashville adds that as agents tried to leave the Dawg House, Young “put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder.”

That agent pushed Young to “create distance” and an altercation ensued, with customers coming between them. A second agent tried to intervene, but says Young started to walk backward and would not comply with his orders. He was then put in handcuffs.

The singer was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault of an officer and released Tuesday morning.

The agents’ report says the singer’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he had slurred speech. Taste of County has reached out to Young’s representative for comment.

Who Is Chris Young?

Chris Young first gained national attention when he won USA’s Nashville Star in 2006, and since then he’s been one of country music’s most reliable hitmakers, with nearly a dozen No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

To date, he’s released eight studio albums, with his ninth — Young Love & Saturday Nights — planned for March 22. Much of the news about him lately has been regarding his weightloss journey.

Young revealed he’d lost 60 pounds with a photo on Instagram in August, and in subsequent interviews has talk about how he shed the weight by eating healthy and exercising. In October, he dropped another picture (above) without a shirt on.

"Just gonna leave this here," he captioned.