Chris Young’s Lawyer Demands Apology, Charges Dropped After Singer’s Arrest

Chris Young's lawyer has demanded an apology from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission after the singer's arrest on Monday night.

Attorney Bill Ramsey is also asking that all charges against Young be dropped after video shows TABC agents pushing the star to the ground.

Young was arrested at the Dawg House on Demonbreun Street in downtown Nashville at about 8:30PM on Monday (Jan. 22).

TABC agents were conducting compliance checks in the area at the time.

The 38-year-old singer is a native of Murfreesboro, Tenn., a large city about 30 miles south of Nashville.

A new angle of the incident comes from a camera located behind the bar. One doesn't see Young put his hands on the agent in this clip, but the shove from the agent and his fall is very clear. The singer stumbles backwards, falls against the corner of the bar and loses his balance, causing him to land on the floor.

Then, Young backs up out of the frame with his hands raised. Customers and TACB agents gather around and in between the singer and agent who pushed him. They are at least five yards apart — maybe 10 or 15 by the time the video wraps.

"What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong and he never should have been arrested and charged in the first place," Ramsey says in a statement provided to Taste of Country.

"In light of the video evidence, Tennessee ABC needs to drop the charges and apologize for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

Multiple media outlets reported that after arresting Young, agents said his eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred. An agent admitted to pushing Young to "create distance." Another camera angle finds Young reaching an arm out in front of the agent who would push him. A few seconds before, he's seen standing with his hands in his pockets, speaking to others in his group.

Young was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. He was released on bond on Tuesday morning and is set to for trial in February.