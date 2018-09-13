EMERGENCY: Christina Aguilera Would Be ‘Down’ for Britney Spears Duet

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night (September 12), Aguilera explained that she initially had reservations about joining Twitter and Instagram when social media apps were first popularized. Upon further consideration, though, she considered there's an especially helpful facet — squashing beefs — that could have helped her earlier in her career.

"Back then the media was the storyteller for you," she said. "When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney...rivalry thing. And if we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something."

"It's probably not too late for that," Kimmel responds.

"Hey I'm down," Aguilera said. "If her reps say OK."

SAY OK! SAY OK!

Aguilera also shed some light on Cardi B's infamous attack on Nicki Minaj during New York Fashion week's Harper's Bazaar party, and said though the confrontation exploded during her performance, she was sadly unaware.

"I wish I would've seen this juiciness go down," she said. "But I didn't know! I'm so that person going 'What's going on? What happened?'...Probably people would think that I would be upset that this would happen at my show, but I was just sad I didn't get a front-row seat — that's where the real show was!"

Aguilera added that she had some theories as to why the scuffle went down during her set.

"First I heard that it was during 'Fighter'...and I was like 'Yes, my music is invoking passion and emotion!'" she said. "But then I heard it was 'Genie in a Bottle'...but I do a Migos version, so I was like 'Oh, Cardi got excited with that.'"