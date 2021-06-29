Christina Aguilera Defends Britney Spears’ Right to Freedom and Reproductive Autonomy, Slams ‘Those in Control’

Christina Aguilera is on Britney Spears' side.

In a lengthy series of tweets posted Tuesday (June 29), the "Accelerate" singer passionately came to her former co-star and fellow pop star's defense following Spears' explosive conservatoship hearing testimony.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera tweeted alongside a photo of the pair during their Mickey Mouse Club days. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," she continued.

Aguilera also addressed the horrifying revelation that Spears is legally unable to remove her IUD without permission, and cannot get married or have another baby. She tweeted, "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

The pop star went on to make clear that she was "not behind the closed doors of this very layered [and] personal yet public conversation" or privy to any insider knowledge, but that hearing Britney speak out "leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control."

Finally, she concluded her thoughts by sharing a message directly to Spears: "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Aguilera and Spears rose to fame simultaneously in the late 1990s as the dual leaders of the teen pop genre, with the media often pitting them against one another as rivals.

In the early 2000s, during Aguilera's Stripped era, the tabloids piled onto the pop star similarly to the way they constantly dragged Spears through the mud. The media continued to attempt to fuel the fires of a supposed feud between the stars: When the two singers performed together with Madonna at the 2003 MTV VMAs, Her Madgesty's onstage kiss with Spears made front page news, while Aguilera was unfairly relegated to "sloppy seconds" status.