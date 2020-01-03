The Coachella 2020 lineup is here, and there are tons of familiar faces.

It's been confirmed Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline the two-week music festival this year on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. In addition to the headliners, other artists including Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charlie XCX, 21 Savage and Lil Nas X.

Check out the full Coachella 2020 lineup, below:

My Chemical Romance were rumored to appear at the festival, but they’re not on the list. However, here's to hoping the recently reunited band surprises fans.

If Coachella 2020 is anything like 2019's, attendees are in for a treat. Last year’s was headlined by Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala and featured a number of surprise appearances, including Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and *NSYNC. Plus, Kanye West performed his Sunday Service atop a hill on Easter morning and who can forget when Billie Eilish met Bieber, her childhood crush, in person for the first time?

Coachella 2020 takes place in Indio, California the weekend of April 10-12 and 17-19. Even though Weekend 1 is already sold out, presale tickets for Weekend 2 go on sale Monday, January 6 at 3 PM ET.