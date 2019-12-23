Cody Simpson’s Sister Says He and Miley Cyrus Are Still ‘Together For Sure’

It was a sad weekend for Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus shippers when rumors began swirling that the inseparable couple had called it quits after the Aussie singer-songwriter was seen hanging out with Playboy model Jordy Murray in New York City. Then Simpson's sister Alli came to the rescue and squashed all suspicions, assuring the Daily Mail Australia that he and the pop star are still "together for sure." She also explained her brother's relationship with the December 2019 Playmate and why they were spending time together.

"She [Jordy] is his best friend, Ryan Mcarthy’s girlfriend of a few years," she said. "He’s visiting him for a couple days."

Cyrus didn't help things by posting a message about being "lonely" during the holidays on social media on the same day her beau was spotted with another woman. She also shared "My Sad Christmas Song," which she wrote about missing the one you love on Christmas.

SImpson and Cyrus first sparked dating rumors at the beginning of October when they were caught on video swapping spit in a cafe. Since then, things have escalated quickly.