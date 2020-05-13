YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger, a.k.a. Miranda Sings, Admits She Sent Teen Boy Lingerie

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, a.k.a. Miranda Sings, has addressed numerous allegations against her, which include gifting an underage fan lingerie, making past racist remarks and previously engaging in fat-shaming.

Adam McIntyre, 17, alleged in two separate claims that the YouTube star sent him lingerie when he was 13 years old and that he was never compensated for helping write tweets for Ballinger's Miranda Sings Twitter account.

McIntyre shared the first claim in a YouTube video that was uploaded on April 28. The teenager previously created social media fan sites for the Miranda Sings character and has been supporting her for years. After attending her shows and direct messaging her, he claimed that the now-33-year-old sent him lingerie when he was only 13.

McIntyre claimed that in exchange for social media help on her Miranda Sings account, he was promised an internship with her company, something that never happened.

He also alleged that Ballinger spoke in detail to him about her divorce from ex-husband Joshua David Evans.

Watch his video, below:

Ballinger uploaded a video on Tuesday (May 12) addressing McIntyre's claims as well as re-surfaced videos of her fat-shaming a woman and being racist.

Ballinger admitted that she did send McIntyre lingerie that YouTuber Kory Desoto wore as a joke during a live stream in 2016. She claimed that McIntyre tweeted that he wanted the lingerie. She also explained that sending random gifts was something she does as a joke to her fans on a regular basis.

"In my mind at the time, this was no different than the other stuff I send to my fans as a joke," Ballinger said. "Now in hindsight, I realize how completely stupid of me [that was]… I should have realized and recognized how dumb that was and never sent it to him."

Ballinger also explained that she asks fans for social media input on a regular basis.

"I love your advice and I love your input. I've taken a handful of suggestions as to what I should tweet as Miranda [Sings] from my fans over the years, and [McIntyre] is included in that," she clarified.

She also admitted that if it went well, she was going to hire McIntyre to help with her social media, and confirmed that she did give him access to her Miranda Sings Twitter account. However, the first day he had the login to the account, he allegedly sent a problematic tweet concerning Meghan Trainor. Prior to sending the tweet, McIntyre sent Ballinger a list of ideas, including the "coming out as a fan of Meghan Trainor" tweet. After the tweet was published, her character received backlash.

Ballinger said she accepts full responsibility, adding that she was breastfeeding her newborn son at the time that he sent the list of tweets and wasn't paying enough attention.

"When he posted it I put zero blame on him at all," she said. "It was my fault. I knew better than to let someone else tweet for me. I should have reviewed closely every single thing that was going to come out of Miranda's mouth."

Finally, Ballinger apologized for a racist, since-deleted video that she took part in fourteen years ago in which she and her sister depicted Latinx ladies. Ballinger also apologized for fat-shaming a woman on an airplane.

Watch Ballinger's video, below.