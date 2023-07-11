Colleen Ballinger’s Lawyer Represented Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson, Disgraced Royal Prince Andrew

Controversial YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has hired an attorney following the recent string of unsavory allegations about her, and her new lawyer has represented some notably infamous celebrity cases.

Ballinger's high-profile attorney, Andrew Brettler, has represented clients such as convicted rapist Danny Masterson, disgraced royal Prince Andrew, controversial actor Armie Hammer — who was accused of sexual assault, abuse and cannibalism — and more.

In an April 2022 interview with Variety, Brettler acknowledged his controversial client base, sharing he believes "strongly in the right to due process in our country" and "everyone’s right to representation."

"I don’t think people should be judged by the Twitter mob," Brettler shared, adding his clients "find me through their other representatives."

"I have good relationships with entertainment lawyers, publicists, crisis communications specialists — so they come through referrals and word-of-mouth," the attorney explained.

Some of Brettler's other clients include Sex and the City actor Chris Noth, who was accused of sexual misconduct and assault by multiple women in 2021, and filmmaker Bryan Singer, who has been accused of sexual assault multiple times and has faced several lawsuits related to the allegations.

When asked about his job, Brettler called it "fun" despite the serious and oftentimes disturbing allegations against his clients.

"It’s a lot. It’s fun, though. This is a fun way to practice law. I feel very fortunate. I work very hard. But I also feel very lucky and supported by great attorneys I work with," Brettler told Variety.

On July 6, Brettler, gave a statement to the Los Angeles Times denying Ballinger performed wearing blackface while singing Beyonce's "Single Ladies" in a resurfaced viral video from her Miranda Sings YouTube channel.

"What you don’t see in the clip that was posted online is that Colleen was performing a song from Wicked with Oliver Tompsett, a star from the show. She painted her face green like the witch. After that number, she went right into ‘Single Ladies’ (while still wearing the green makeup)," a statement from the law office of Berk Brettler read.