Trisha Paytas Breaks Silence Regarding Colleen Ballinger Allegations

Trisha Paytas addressed the allegations that Colleen Ballinger sent Paytas' nudes to underage fans.

WARNING: Sensitive content and links below may contain graphic imagery.

On Monday (July 3), Paytas uploaded a YouTube video entitled "Colleen." She began by expressing that it is "exhausting" and impossible to comment on everything said about her or any drama related to her. Paytas clarified her and Ballinger's relationship as the two launched the Oversharing Podcast earlier this year with three episodes released.

"The past few years I've really taken a step back from having to comment on everything," she shared and added that it wasn't good for her mental health to read or engage in any of the digital drama. "I'm putting my own hurt feelings aside, and my feelings are very hurt," she said before adding that she has had a "sick to my stomach feeling for a while" regarding Ballinger. She clarified that they "weren't close friends" but rather "friendly" and got along with one another when they would see each other.

“I wasn’t aware of these most recent things that are coming out,” Paytas added, seemingly referencing the screenshots of alleged group chats with Ballinger that included Paytas' nudes from OnlyFans that Twitter user Johnny Silvestri shared online. “Everyone knows I have a very, very, very firm stance on talking to anyone under age, platonic or not... I have a lot of trauma when it comes to my relationships I had when I was underage. And now always sexual, a lot of my trauma comes from school."

“I do not condone, at all, unsolicited nudes— sending unsolicited nudes to anybody, sex worker or not. I think using someone’s nudes as a way to hurt them, make fun of them, make light of them, be mean, is the lowest form of human,” she said. Paytas stated that she was not embarrassed by the text messages, but rather humiliated for Ballinger and her alleged actions.

“These weren’t a long time ago. This is someone well into their 30s who just gave birth, sending nudes. And a month prior, I was in her house, meeting her newborn and doing a Mukbang with her," she concluded.