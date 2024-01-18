Trisha Paytas Was Kidnapped, Woke Up in Back of Truck

Trisha Paytas recently opened up about a scary time in her life: getting kidnapped.

Speaking with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy, Paytas revealed she has been kidnapped "a bunch of times."

A clip from the podcast posted to TikTok begins with Paytas sharing she once woke up in the back of a moving truck.

"What?" Cooper, visibly startled, asks.

"Yeah, I got kidnapped, I guess. I don't know if its kidnapping if you're over 18 but I was 19. I've been abducted, I guess," Paytas, 35, explains, while Cooper chimes in and tells the social media star that kidnapping happens at all ages.

"But it's, like, in the sense where ... I don't know where I am at. Like, I go with somebody and all of a sudden you wake up, you're like, 'Oh!,' in someone's truck and stuff like that," Paytas continues.

Once again shocked, Cooper questions Paytas about being abducted, to which Paytas clarifies it's happened to her "multiple times."

"Yeah, it's crazy. And ... you don't think that, well, I went with this person willingly. You just don't think about stuff like that," Paytas adds.

Watch below:

Paytas did not reveal who kidnapped her or how many times she was allegedly abducted.

Meanwhile, viewers in the comments section on TikTok were stunned by the YouTube and TikTok star's revelation.

"She's lived so many lives," one person wrote.

"A BUNCH OF TIMES???" someone else questioned.

"This has me screaming," another person shared.

"The way she just says it like Trisha," someone else commented.

Trisha Paytas is an actress, singer social media star and internet personality. She currently has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube and nearly 9 million followers on TikTok.