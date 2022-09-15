Trisha Paytas Welcomes Baby Malibu Barbie: See Photos of the Newborn!

Congratulations are in order for internet personality Trisha Paytas and their husband Moses Hacmon, who welcomed a baby girl Wednesday (Sept. 14).

Trisha announced the news she had given birth, along with the name of her daughter, on Instagram Thursday (Sept. 15).

"She has arrived ... Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon ... born 09.14.22," Trisha captioned the post.

See photos of the newborn baby below:

After the announcement, fans on social media reacted to the arrival of Trisha's baby girl, with many remarking on the child's unique — yet very on brand — name.

Peep some reactions below:

The conspiracy theory that Trisha might have given birth to the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8, comes after a number of Twitter users pointed out Trisha announced she started experiencing contractions on the very same day the queen passed away.

While Trisha did not give birth until several days later, the theory had already spread like wildfire across social media and was at the center of many memes about their pregnancy.

Trisha and Moses announced they were expecting a child together earlier this year. Trisha chronicled her pregnancy on social media.

Trisha had been told she was infertile prior to getting pregnant. In a 2016 YouTube video titled "Why I can't have children," Trisha said that a previously misdiagnosed case of chlamydia had left them unable to naturally conceive.

In the video announcing their pregnancy, Trisha shared they felt "so blessed and so chosen" and that "if you're lucky enough to be blessed with children in any way, you are so blessed."