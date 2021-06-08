Trisha Paytas Announces They’re Leaving the ‘Frenemies’ Podcast (On National Best Friends Day, No Less)

Trisha Paytas is stepping away from their hit podcast, Frenemies.

In a new YouTube video uploaded Tuesday (June 8), the social media personality — who uses they/them pronouns — explains that they are quitting the viral show following tension on set during the filming of Monday's episode.

Reportedly, Paytas and co-host/producer Ethan Klein brought up their respective salaries on air and also argued about pay, leading to several members of the crew feeling uncomfortable and refusing to film the next day.

"Even before sleeping on it, I had this feeling in my heart that I need to step away from Frenemies, and it's really, really with a heavy heart that I say that," Paytas states in the rambling 22-minute YouTube announcement.

"Before the episode even went up, like, there was a lot of things I just didn't feel right about," they continue, before later adding, "It's different than what I thought it was; I thought we were 50/50 building the show."

The star then alleges that the show was “no longer serving” them, and that they ultimately felt creatively left out of the show’s direction.

For his part, Klein seemed genuinely blindsided by Paytas' decision to walk away from their project.

"I am honestly gutted over this whole thing, trisha's video this morning was a total surprise to me," he tweeted after watching his former co-star's video. "I dont [sic] really know what more I can say or do. Im [sic] very sorry to all the fans of frenemies, I know how much it meant to everyone, I did everything I humanly could to save it."

Meanwhile, fans also took to Twitter to voice their upset at the turn of events.

“Not Trisha leaving frenemies on national best friends day,” one wrote, while another captioned a meme, “Trisha is quitting frenemies this is the worst day of my life im hurting bad.”

See more reactions, below: