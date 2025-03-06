Trisha Paytas Expecting Baby No. 3 with Husband Moses Hacmon, Fans React

Trisha Paytas is going to be a mom for the third time.

The influencer has announced that she is expecting her third child with her husband Moses Hacmon. She announced her pregnancy in the latest episode of her podcast Just Trish.

"Oops, she did it again! Trisha is PREGNANT with baby number three!" she wrote in the caption of the YouTube video.

"We have a cake! It’s a little baby shower cake to celebrate today. To celebrate you, to celebrate Moses and to celebrate…you know. Everyone knows. Do you know?" Paytas said on her podcast.

She announced that the baby was due in the summertime, specifically in July.

"I’m having a baby in July! July is coming," Paytas added.

The influencer then doubled-down on her pregnancy announcement in a post to her Instagram account where she shared a look at her baby bump.

"MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN! 😱 BABY #3 COMING JULY 2025 👶🏼," she captioned the picture of her and her family.

After her pregnancy announcement hit the internet, fans of Paytas reacted to the news, with many sharing theri excitement for her.

"You’re telling me I’m pregnant at the same time as Mommy Pig AND Trisha Paytas ??!!!" one person exclaimed.

"TRISHA PAYTAS IS PREGNANT AGAIN I LOVE HER LIFE," someone else shared.

Others poked fun at the theory that every time someone famous dies they get reincarnated as one of Paytas' kids.

"Trisha paytas pregnant again. Which celebrity is being reincarnated this time?" an X user questioned.

"Trisha Paytas is pregnant, world leaders everywhere shaking in their boots," another added.

Paytas and her husband are parents to daughters Malibu Barbie, 2, and Elvis, whom they welcomed in June last year.