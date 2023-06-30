Colleen Ballinger’s Ex-Husband Says He Was ‘Gaslit Too,’ Reacts to YouTuber’s Maligned Ukulele Apology

Colleen Ballinger's ex-husband Joshua Evans is speaking out about the YouTuber's recent grooming allegations controversy.

On Wednesday (June 28), Evans tweeted his thoughts about the allegations against his ex-wife as well as her ukulele apology video, which was uploaded the same day and has received sweeping backlash online.

"This behavior was my reality anytime I spoke up [and] disagreed with her actions & rhetoric during 2009-2016," Evans claimed.

"I was gaslit too. I was made to feel like I was always the problem. Any pain I felt was an inconvenience and was belittled," he continued.

"Anyone feeling hurt [and] gaslit right now, my message to you is this: Your experiences were real. The proof is there. Your trauma should be taken seriously. The proof is there. Your anger is justified. The proof is there. You deserve better. Take your power back. Sending you love," Evans wrote in another tweet.

In yet another tweet, Evans made it clear he has no intention to return to YouTube, and only wanted to speak out in order to "validate" Ballinger's alleged victims.

"I have no desire to use this as a catalyst for a YouTube comeback. It's not a safe place for me. I'm past that. My voice is only here to help validate those that are hurting, nothing more. I have no need to make any money off of this. That is gross [and] not in my heart, whatsoever," he tweeted.

After several years of dating, Ballinger and Evans got married in July 2015. They announced their separation in September 2016, just one year after they wed.

Both released videos after their split.

According to The Independent, Ballinger said in a video that they were "unhappy" in their marriage.

"I know a lot of you are going to be really disappointed and really mad and really hurt by this because you do feel really close to us and you looked up to our relationship and our love," she said.

READ MORE: Colleen Ballinger Used Miranda Sings to Say 'Cruel' Things

In another video, Evans claimed the couple had both good and "terrible" times.

"I am not choosing this divorce. I do not want this divorce. I want her but I truly believe she thinks she’s making the right decision right now and I can’t make her decisions for her," he said.

On June 7, Ballinger, who is famous for her Miranda Sings character, was accused of “grooming,” “using” and “manipulating” former fan Adam McIntyre when he was just 13 and she was in her 30s.

Following McIntyre's bombshell video, Ballinger stayed silent for weeks until she uploaded a bizarre video of her playing the ukulele and singing about a "toxic gossip train" headed for "manipulation station."