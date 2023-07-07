Colleen Ballinger’s Team Debunks Blackface Allegations

Colleen Ballinger's team is speaking out after a video surfaced of the YouTube star allegedly performing in blackface went viral.

READ MORE: Trisha Paytas Breaks Silence Regarding Colleen Ballinger

Ballinger was first accused of being racially insensitive by an influencer named Paige Christie, who unearthed footage of Ballinger covering Beyonce's "Single Ladies" allegedly in blackface.

In the clip, Ballinger appeared as her alter ego Miranda Sings and she sings the song with dark paint across her face.

"Colleen Ballinger tells the world she's a racist with her full chest. Imagine doing a Beyoncé song in Blackface and the audience are laughing & being entertained," activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu said in a tweet.

However, the law firm that is representing Ballinger has gone on to debunk the claims that she was doing blackface and the paint was from a different sketch as Elphaba the witch from the Wicked musical.

"She painted her face green like the witch," the firm said in a statement to NBC News.

"After that number, she went right into 'Single Ladies' (while still wearing the green makeup). At that time, she closed all her shows with that Beyoncé number—it was one of her most popular bits," the statement continued.

The allegations that she performed in blackface comes as Ballinger has been battling a wave of controversy over grooming claims made by social media influence Adam McIntyre.

Ballinger released an apology to those claims in a bizarre 10-minute singing fest that featured ukulele.

Since its debut, the apology video has been spoofed several times, including a viral video by none other than Howie Mandel.