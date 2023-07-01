Howie Mandel Mocks Colleen Ballinger’s Ukulele Apology With TikTok Addressing Infamous Anal Prolapse Video

Howie Mandel deserves a golden buzzer for spoofing Colleen Ballinger's apology video through his own satirical apology video.

On Friday (June 30), the America's Got Talent judge uploaded a TikTok video where he mocked Ballinger's infamous apology song on the guitar. His apology was for a graphic video he previously posted to TikTok of his friend's anal prolapse back in July 2022. He sings about the "toxic gossip train" while someone is taping random items to his bald head.

“People told me not to do this, but nobody said that I shouldn’t sing this,” Mandel warned before performing with the instrument. “A little while back, I accidentally posted a prolapse and didn’t know what it was. And then I got on the prolapse train, and you all comment that you’ll never forget.”

Mandel added that he is "just a human being that didn’t know what a prolapse was.” He sang that he learned his lesson and will not post prolapse videos anymore just merch concerning his flub.

"Howie Mandel making fun of the apology SONG while addressing the prolapse video is the best thing to have happened this year I think," one user wrote in the comments section.

"Is this how Colleen thought her video was gonna go? 😂" a fan questioned before another joked, "Colon Ballinger."

"'Toxic Gossip Train' (prolapse version) (ft. Howie Mandel)," one person dubbed the performance before another added, "Now this is the apology I accept."