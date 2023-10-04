College Students Can Now ‘Rent a Mom’ for $10,000 to Alleviate Stress and Do Their Laundry

University students across the U.S. who are homesick can now "rent a mom" to help them acclimate to and navigate the stress of college life.

This new type of service aimed at young college students is offered by a number of businesses across the country.

For instance, Boston-based Concierge Services for Students, a.k.a. CSS, offers 24-hour care to their college-attending clients.

According to The Wall Street Journal, CSS — which accepts no more than 30 clients a year and costs $10,000 annually — helps students with laundry, grocery shopping, banking, tutoring, course selection guidance and more.

CSS also assists with apartment hunting and moving, according to the company's site.

Another similar business is Daisy Bug Delivery, which was founded by Rachelle Arnold and has found success at the University of Tampa in Florida.

Arnold's company takes a personal interest in every student who becomes a client.

"I will come and get you. It's free. I love. I don't judge. We don't tell the parents unless there's a safety issue involved," Arnold told WSVN.

According to People, Daisy Bug Delivery's full package costs $10,000 per academic year. Services provided include booking airport transportation, pet-sitting and accompanying the student to the hospital if needed.

According to The Daily Northwestern, Mindy Horwitz created her business, mindyKnows, four years ago after noticing parents were looking for information about Washington University in St. Louis.

"We started this business in 2019 as a service to parents," a spokesperson for mindyKnows told People, adding the company offers "experts" who can "help alleviate the stress of navigating a new town."