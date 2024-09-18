Did You Know Common Law Marriage Only Exists in 10 States?
Do you assume common law marriage exists everywhere? At some point growing up I "learned" that any couple who lives together for seven years automatically becomes a common law marriage, and never thought much since. However, that's a total myth according to the Unmarried Equality website.
According to the National Conference of State Legislature a common law marriage means you're considered legally married without having a marriage license or a ceremony, and yes, you do get the same rights as a couple who took the traditional method according to Unmarried Equality.
- Property rights
- Medical benefits
- Inheritance
- Social Security
- Tax benefits
- Spousal support
If you choose to end your relationship, you must get a divorce, even though you never had a wedding. Legally, common law married couples must play by all the same rules as “regular” married couples.
If you live in one of the following 10 states and/or Washington, D.C. you can have a common law marriage. This means as long as you live as if you're married by telling the community you're married, calling each other husband and wife, using the same last name, and filing joint income tax returns to name a few things.
- Colorado
- Washington, DC
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Montana
- Rhode Island
- Texas
- New Hampshire
- Utah
- South Carolina
- Oklahoma
According to The Knot website, each state and D.C. may have some specific requirements as well.
Meanwhile, these six states abolished common law marriage but recognize it previous to ending the law.
- Pennsylvania
- Ohio
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Florida
- Alabama
