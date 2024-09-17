Why JoJo Felt Pitied Hanging Out With Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez

JoJo proves that stars are just like us, even when hanging out with other celebs.

In her new memoir, Over the Influence, the pop star-turned-Broadway diva reveals how she felt when hanging out with fellow musicians Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

In an excerpt from the book via PEOPLE, JoJo writes about the time she was unable to release music due to contract disputes and confided in her friend, Gomez, about her career struggles.

She writes it was a "breath of fresh air" to be able to relate to someone else who has been in the entertainment business since childhood, noting that Gomez was "so down to earth and open."

The "Leave (Get Out)" hit-maker also admits she felt "the occasional twinge of pain or jealousy at the outward differences in our lives and careers, but then I’d quickly reel myself back in: the level of fame she had was overwhelming to me."

JoJo writes she realized Gomez couldn't go anywhere without her security surrounding her and fans greeting her, which made her feel grateful for the "relative anonymity I had whenever I walked down the street."

When Gomez invited JoJo to a Galentine's Day party, they did crafts, ate at a private In-N-Out truck and got deep by describing their best and worst qualities in themselves and why they believed they were single at the time.

JoJo points out that early in her career, she had been "conditioned to keep girls like Selena and Taylor close but never let them really know what I was doing, going through or thinking. To be 'strategic.' But I wasn’t."

Instead, JoJo genuinely enjoyed Swift and Gomez's company and felt "let into the fold."

JoJo writes in her book: "I appreciated Taylor’s kind words, but I thought I could see in the eyes of everyone else at the party that they felt bad for me. Maybe they thought I was never going to get out of this limbo. Or that it was too late for me even if I did. Maybe they could tell I didn’t have the money or the parents who could help dig me out of any holes I might find myself in. Maybe they saw the imposter in my eyes. Then again, perhaps that was all my own projection."

JoJo's new book, Over the Influence, is out now.