Donald Trump Merch Shirt Parodies Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Amid Harris Endorsement

Former president Donald Trump has trolled Taylor Swift with his latest line of merchandise.

The merchandise was posted on Trump's website and the merchandise costs between $45 and $1,000. Notably, the new line features a central picture of him. However, there are several other pictures of him in various colored squares, which mimics the merchandise that Swift has used for her groundbreaking Eras Tour.

Some of the images of Trump featured on the merchandise are Trump’s defiant fist pump after being shot, his mugshot, his embrace of the US flag during an address to business owners in 2018 and his old Twitter profile picture.

"Look what you made him do," the Trump campaign captioned an email announcing the sale.

According to The New York Post, Trump's campaign has a goal of 200,000 donors when it comes to the fundraising.

Trump's decision to release merchandise similar to that of Swift comes after the singer announced that she would be supporting Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," Swift said.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she wrote.

Since she announced her support for Harris, Trump has shrugged off her message and shared that he likes Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes', wife after she publicly sported Trump.

"I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She’s a big Trump fan," he told Fox News.

J.D. Vance also shared his thoughts on the situation.

"We admire Taylor Swift’s music, but I don’t think most Americans, whether they like her music or are fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans," he said.