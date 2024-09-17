‘Mormon Wives’ Star Whitney Addresses Controversial Video of Her Dancing Alongside Her Hospitalized Baby

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt now admits she regrets doing a controversial TikTok video of herself dancing next to her baby in the NICU.

In a recent episode of the show, Leavitt spoke about the incident and why she chose to do what she did.

"Two weeks after I had given birth, Connor took Liam to our pediatrician. The doctor was testing his oxygen levels and the doctor's like, these are scarcely low. Like you need to take him to the emergency room right now," she began.

"So Connor rushes Liam to the emergency room and the first couple of days were a bit scary. But then he was getting better. So, I'm thinking let's do something fun and I made a video. That video is using my child's sickness for clout, for attention," Leavitt concluded.

The video inquisition took place in 2021 and saw her doing a TikTok dance in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit next to her son, Liam, who was battling RSV on top of bacterial pneumonia at the time.

In the clip, Leavitt can be seen explaining the baby's diagnosis while performing to a pop song as the baby slept in its crib.

This is not the first time that Leavitt has spoken about the incident. She posted a TikTok about the controversy before.

"I understand that people are upset with the video that I made. I just want to be clear and communicate that was me just trying to be positive. I think that it is important to not just assume what someone is going through. Anyways, I took the video down because I can see where someone could get the wrong idea," she shared.