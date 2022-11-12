Company Forces Employees to Clock In With a Selfie and Sparks a Debate

A business has come under fire for having its employees clock into work via a selfie.

TikToker @Gemd_pt, real name, Gemma Dixon, posted a viral video of her clocking into her job, which involved taking a selfie with facial recognition.

“When the clock-in machine makes you take a selfie [at] 7 am,” she wrote on the clip. We then see her press a "start shift" button before taking the selfie.

The TikTok gained over 3.5 million views with the majority of people criticizing the company's decision to use such a method.

One person was on the other side of the application and wrote, “Being a manager and seeing the Deputy clock in/out pictures at end of the week is THE BEST."

“Damn it’s like a work BeReal,” another person commented, referencing the French app that takes a selfie and forward-facing photo of its users at a random time each day. "Instead of BeReal it’s BeDepressed [for f---'s sake], talk about kicking a man whilst he’s down 😭😂," another added.

“The way mine would be me giving the finger every day,” a TikToker joked. "This is both the smartest and worst thing a company could do😳😂"

"The way I would quit so fast 😂 what is asking for a photo achieving?" one person questioned. Most of the comments debated what benefit would come from this method or if it was ethical to begin with.