Did You Know ‘Monsters’ Star Cooper Koch Was in a Hannah Montana Music Video?

Cooper Koch may be a breakout star now thanks to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but he once had a big break thanks to none other than Hannah Montana.

Koch appeared as the adorable love interest in the 2010 music video for "Ordinary Girl."

The 28-year-old actor would've been around 14 years old at the time, according to The Tab, who first discovered the connection.

The video depicts Miley Cyrus' iconic pop star character handing a digital camera to an "ordinary girl" in the crowd at her concert.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Exposes Brutal 'Hannah Montana' Schedule

The camera then becomes a vessel for turning the ordinary world from black and white to color, including a classroom dance party featuring future Disney Channel star Ross Lynch.

It then gets handed off to another "ordinary girl" at the school, who uses it to capture Koch while they hang out at their lockers.

At the end of the video, the girl closes her locker door to a smiling, teenage Koch, and the video ends.

The realization that Koch starred in a Hannah Montana music video quickly went viral online as many fans of Monsters apparently grew up watching the hit Disney show that made Miley a household name.

"So basically he’s been in my life this whole time and I didn’t know until now?" one fan tweeted.

Another fan replied that the actor has been "hiding in plain sight" for years.

Koch has quickly amassed a large fanbase thanks to his performance in Monsters and his charming press interviews.

He also went viral after revealing that he did not use a prosthetic during a nude scene in the Ryan Murphy-produced show.

"That was not a prosthetic," he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Well-hung."