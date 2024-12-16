Disney Channel Dance Party DJ Shows Photo of Luigi Mangione During Hannah Montana’s ‘He Could Be the One’

A Disney Channel dance party DJ in Boston, Mass. has gone viral for putting up photos of Luigi Mangione during Hannah Montana's "He Could Be the One."

During a stop on the Bop to the Top Tour at MGM Music Hall, the DJ flashed several viral pics of Mangione that people on the internet have been thirsting over.

The photos included Mangione covered in blue paint and even his mug shots from after he was arrested for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The DJ joked that he wanted to "give the people what they want."

Viewers of the video thought the joke was hilarious, given the fact that Mangione went viral for his good looks.

In the classic Hannah Montana tune performed by Miley Cyrus, she sings, "Smooth talkin', so rockin' / He's got everything that a girl's wantin'."

"He’s our Katniss," one person joked in the comments section of TikTok.

"This will be studied for generations in US history," someone else joked.

"Luigi, The Patron Saint of the working class," another person wrote.

"I love our generation," one person added.

Mangione remains in jail in Pennsylvania where he was captured at an Altoona, Pa. McDonald's on Dec. 9.

He now faces extradition to New York, where the shooting took place, and is expected to waive his right to fight the extradition soon, according to CNN.

The 26-year-old has also acquired attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo to represent him.

Mangione faces a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted on the charge of second-degree murder.

He also faces charges of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon in New York.

He's set to face the court in a hearing on Dec. 30.