Never Thought the Day Would Come That Costco Would Stop Selling This Item

Here we go again with Costco. The popular big box membership-only store has lots of comforts and consistencies we love and can always count on. We also love the insane variety of items and even services it offers and always has.

Tires and groceries and clothing and furniture and electronics and jewelry and books all under one warehouse roof. It's easy to spend hours there and meander through the aisles. The list above doesn't even cover the myriad of items however one thing you can remove from that list above is that massive table of books.

Retail Spending In April At Highest In Two Years Getty Images loading...

Crazy right? I mean I know plenty of people read on their tablets versus actually opening up a hardback or paperback book but that's not reason Costco is getting rid of books on a consistent bases.

The huge selection of books on every possible topic and in every possible genre, often many peoples first stop, will still be a joy of Costco shopping but only from September through December during the holiday season.

According to the Eat This, Not That website this all starts in January of 2025.

They require too much work to stock. To avoid using critical time and labor to restock them on shelves, Costco usually sells products directly off the shipping pallets. However, Costco workers are required to organize and lay out books by hand as new reads arrive at the retailer constantly.

The other issue that's so time consuming is that any book not sold have to be packed up and returned which require even more labor for employees.

