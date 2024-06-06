Man Insists Wife Share Her Age When Meeting People so He’s Not Viewed as a ‘Creep’

A man was roasted online after revealing he asked his wife to share her age when meeting new people so he doesn't get labeled a "creep."

"My wife and I met 20 years ago when we were 22 and 25, respectively. Back then, we looked the same age, but now at 45, I look like I'm in my mid-50s, while at 42, my wife looks like she's in her late 20s," the man wrote on Reddit.

Having recently moved, he wasn't prepared "for how incredibly awkward it would be to enroll our kids in a new school and get to know new neighbors when I look like I'm in my 50s, my wife looks like she's in her late 20s, and our kids are both teenagers."

"It's one thing for people to assume I have a controversially young wife when it's just the two of us; I couldn't care less. But it's another when I have to introduce our children, because if they think my wife is around 28, it would make me seem like a creep who got an underage girl pregnant," he explained.

The man noted he asked his wife to start "mentioning her age" when meeting new people, but she told him he was "being ridiculous and that it would be incredibly awkward for her to do so."

"I don't think it's ridiculous to want to avoid being labeled a creep," he concluded.

Users blasted the man in the comments section, with many suggesting he is overthinking the situation.

"So what if people judge? Take it as a 'I have a hot wife and they’re jealous' and move on. Also, unless you’re like 5 years old, it’s awkward to just throw your age out in introductions. Women hate that stuff. It’s like a cardinal rule to never ask a woman’s age let alone just throw it out there in conversation," one person wrote.

"Most people probably don't even care or think much about it and even if they did, they probably think his wife looks great for her age or assumes she is in her early 30s. [He] definitely has a chip on his shoulder about this," another chimed in.

"If I met this couple and the wife said she was 40-something in the first conversation out of nowhere I would be more suspicious. Protesting too much and all that," someone else commented.