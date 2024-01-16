You Won’t Believe Country Music’s Shortest — and Longest — Marriages

One country music couple will celebrate 60 years of marriage soon, while at least four others didn't even make it 60 days. This list of country music's shortest and longest marriages proves why the genre is No. 1 for love songs and breakup songs.

Alan Jackson, George Strait and Vince Gill are among the country fellas who've been married the longest. Martina McBride, Loretta Lynn and Patty Loveless are a few of the country women who really meant it when they said, "Til death do us part."

We're not saying Buck Owens didn't mean it when he married in 1977, but he and his new bride barely made it to Monday morning!

Kid Rock, Tammy Wynette, Zac Brown and George Jones are four more artists you'll find on this list of country music's shortest marriages. The Possum is the only artist who makes both the longest and shortest lists — his first marriage didn't make it a year, but by the early '80s, he'd calmed down and found his soulmate in wife Nancy, who stuck with him until his death.

See the full lists below. Both are organized from longest to shortest, but the collection of longest marriages is somewhat fluid: In 2024, Tim McGraw's marriage to Faith Hill hasn't lasted as long as Waylon Jennings marriage, but the modern country couple will catch up in another few years, since Jennings died in 2002.

