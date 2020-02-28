Courteney Cox said she'd cast Timothée Chalamet to play Joey on a hypothetical Friends reboot.

Though we can't imagine anyone other than Matt LeBlanc delivering his iconic "How you doin'? line, we'd definitely love to see Call Me By Your Name portray his character — and so does the actress.

On a new episode of Kevin Nealon’s YouTube series Hiking with Kevin, Cox, who played Monica Geller on the beloved sitcom, was asked who she'd pick to play Joey if Friends was recast with younger actors.

"Timothée Chalamet can be Joey," she said. "He’s so great."

A Friends reboot with a younger cast might not ever happen, but the cast did confirm that they will reunite for a reunion special on HBO Max. Cox and her former co-stars LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are all set to return to Friends’ original soundstage for an unscripted special in May 2020.

"We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great," Cox told Nealon. "But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had."

"It's gonna be fantastic," she teased.

Cox also admitted that she never expected Friends would be as successful or become the worldwide phenomenon that it is. "I definitely wanted to do it," she said. "I thought it was a really funny script. And, I mean I didn’t know it was going to be such a big show. But I thought it was funny for sure."

You can check out Courteney Cox's full interview, below: