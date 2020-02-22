The Friends reunion special has been officially confirmed!

The iconic show has been celebrating its twenty-fifth-anniversary all year long and the cast will be making their return. HBO will exclusively stream the sitcom on its new platform HBO Max which launches in May. Along with the iconic episodes, the new unscripted special will also debut on the platform. No release date for the special or platform has been announced at this time.

All six stars have been confirmed to sign on, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also be present for the conversation with the cast.

The cast reportedly negotiated salaries together and allegedly earning more than double of their previous per-episode salary (the cast negotiated their salaries together and earned $1 million per episode), a source at The Hollywood Reporter shared. Various reports allege that each cast member will be paid between $2.5 and 3 million dollars for the upcoming special.

The reunion will take place at Warner Brothers Studio Stage 24 in Burbank, where the original series was filmed. Ben Winston will direct and executive produce the special alongside Kevin Bright, Kauffman and Crane. All six stars will also executive produce. Emma Conway and James Longman will co-executive produce while all six stars will act as executive producers.

"Guess you could call this the one where they all got back together — we are reuniting with David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew for an HBO Max special that will be programmed alongside the entire Friends library,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max and president, TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement to the outlet. “I became aware of Friends when it was in the very early stages of development and then had the opportunity to work on the series many years later and have delighted in seeing it catch on with viewers generation after generation. It taps into an era when friends — and audiences — gathered together in real-time and we think this reunion special will capture that spirit, uniting original and new fans."

