People Are Confusing COVID-19 Variant Omicron With R&B Star Omarion

Omicron: aggressive COVID-19 variant or iconic R&B star?

Classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO), Omicron, which was discovered in a lab in South Africa, is the latest known strain of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus

Because of the variant's similar spelling to R&B artist Omarion's name, as well as those pesky auto-correct features on phones and computers, it's apparently easy to accidentally mix up the variant with the "Post to Be" singer and vice versa — so much so, in fact, that fans are now creating memes about the variant and the former B2K lead singer.

One fan even poked fun at Omarion's viral TikTok challenge.

“They say in order to keep the Omarion Variant away, you have to do this routine 3 times in the mirror,” Twitter user @aura_of_gold wrote along with a video clip of Omarion doing the dance.

There have been so many tweets about the spelling similarity between Omarion and Omicron that on Wednesday (Dec. 1), Omarion himself finally decided to address the viral (pun intended) antics. It turns out he's enjoying all the memes sparked from the mix-up.

"There is nothing more healing than music or a good laugh," the artist tweeted. "I’m thankful to be able to give people both…From the Omarion dance challenge to being superimposed on the new variant, the internet is forever undefeated."

He added, "While we laugh, stay safe and stay healthy."

See more of the funniest Omarion/Omicron tweets, below.