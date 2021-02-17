‘Cruella’ Trailer: De Vil Before the Dalmatians

In the tradition of Maleficent comes Cruella, a live-action origin story for one of Disney’s most beloved villain. Emma Stone plays the young Cruella, who apparently didn’t always have that black and white hair and obsession with Dalmatians. In the film, the extremely well-dressed Cruella gets into some kind of feud with an older woman, played by Emma Thompson.

You can watch the first trailer below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone (“La La Land”) stars in Disney’s “Cruella,” an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson (“Howards End,” “Sense & Sensibility”). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

At the moment, Cruella is scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2021.