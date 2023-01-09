Former Disney Channel ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Actor Is Now an Adult Entertainment Star

Former Disney Channel star Dan Benson spilled the tea on how and why he's now in the adult entertainment business.

The actor, who starred as Justin Russo's best friend Zeke on Wizards of Waverly Place, shared his story in a TikTok video posted Jan. 7.

"I now currently work in adult entertainment and one of the questions I get asked all the time is, 'What? Huh? What do you mean? No. How? What?'" Benson says in the clip, adding he wanted to "take just a minute and explain how I kind of tripped and fell into doing adult entertainment."

During his time on Wizards, Benson received messages online from women he "found incredibly attractive," but replying to the messages "was not the best idea" because he experienced nude photo leaks as a result.

"That was a pretty traumatic experience. For years I went about trying to get rid of them, get them off the internet," he shares, calling it a "pretty difficult task" that ended up being fruitless.

The nude photo leaks, which had a "very big negative impact on his life," even caused Benson to lose a job opportunity after he retired from acting.

"Eventually, I decided to stop fighting against it. Instead of letting these people sell my privacy, you know what I mean, I decided to say, 'Alright, screw you, I'm gonna sell it myself,'" Benson explains in his TikTok.

Benson, who launched his new career in adult entertainment in 2022, has been "having a tremendous amount of fun," saying his new career path "changed [his] life for the better."

"What are you gonna do? Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches," he says.

Watch the full video, below:

"Everything is not what it seems," one viewer joked in the comments, referring to the Wizards of Waverly Place theme song lyric.

"I’m glad this is the top comment 10/10," Benson replied.

"I literally turned off wizards of waverly place to watch TikTok…. And this is what slaps me in the face," another person commented.

Someone else joked that Benson should do a collaboration with Wizards co-star David Henrie, who played Justin, to which Benson wrote, "Lol 'hey dude long time no see! Sooo…question for you...'"

Benson previously reunited with Henrie and fellow co-star Gregg Sulkin in November 2020 on Sulkin's YouTube channel, where they played Wizards of Waverly Place trivia.

Benson also addressed his new career in a previous TikTok back in October 2022.

"So what do you do for work now, like teacher? Lawyer? Dancer?" he said in the video, before quipping, "Nah, I do OnlyFans," and doing a spit take.

"The plot twist we never saw coming," a fan commented at the time.