Dana Carvey’s Son Dex Carvey Dead at 32 Following ‘Accidental Drug Overdose’

Dana Carvey's son Dex Carvey died Wednesday (Nov. 15). He was 32.

The Saturday Night Live icon and his wife Paula Zwagerman shared the news via Instagram Thursday (Nov. 16).

"Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy," the family's post began, revealing Dex died following an "accidental drug overdose."

"Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things — music, art, film making, comedy — and pursued all of them passionately. It's not an exaggeration to say that Dex loved life," the statement continued.

"And when you were with him, you loved life too. He made everything fun. But most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever," the message read.

The family concluded their post by offering words of encouragement to others struggling with addiction.

"To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers. Dana & Paula."

In a separate post, Dana shared a candid photo of Dex, writing, "F--k the tabloids. This is my boy."

According to TMZ, first responders rushed to Dex's home Wednesday after receiving a call from the stand-up comedy star's girlfriend.

Dex had reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and was unresponsive when authorities found him.

Dana and Paula also share 30-year-old son Thomas.