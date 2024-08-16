If You Smell One of These Three Foods Get out of Your House Fast and Get Help

We typically let our noses guide us on a daily basis toward the delicious, soothing, or curious smells, while gasps of "ewwwww" lead us away from the disgusting or uncomfortable smells.

However, THESE smells are crucially important to take note off and not ones you want to mess around with.

CUCUMBERS

Python snake hiding in the house Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Unless you're chopping them up for a salad or somethings you need to call animal control, or pest control, and fast.

This cucumber-like smell is going to be a a bit musky and rotten and will most likely be coming from your attic, basement, or garage. Those areas are where snakes venomous rattlesnakes and copperheads like to curl up, slither around, hang out, and build nests for themselves and their babies in homes.

According to Total Reptile, this smell is distinctive to rattlesnakes and copperheads who start to smell like an old cucumber when they're locked inside four walls and are either dying, on high alert, or hibernating.

FISH

Burning switchboard from overload or short circuit on wall closeup Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

You may be a total fish lover eating it several times a week however we know the smell dissipates. So if it doesn't, then it's not your dinner you're smelling.

If you have a lingering fishy-like odor over days chances are you will smell a bit of burnt rubber mixed in and this means you and your home are in potential danger.

This is a sure sign of electrical wiring going awry in a major way. Nine times out of ten, the smell will eventually spread to more than just the room where the main electrical issue is according to the Energy Today website and that smell means that at least one electrical component is overheating and can easily break out into a fire.

EGGS

Gas leak at home heating boiler. Inflating bubbles of soap mixture applied to the threaded joint on the gas flexible pipe indicate a gas leak. Getty Images loading...

The smell of rotten eggs is one of the most putrid and worst out there and is usually one of the most dangerous.

While there are several reasons you could have that disgusting, sulfur-like smell, the most common one is the most serious and can be life-threatening.

You don't want to fool around with a gas leak which is exactly what is most likely happening in your house if you start smelling rotten eggs in your home. According to the website How Stuff Works, a natural gas leak means your home is at risk for a fire or explosion.

