Daniel Radcliffe confessed that he is "intensely embarrassed" by some of his early Harry Potter acting.

The Harry Potter alum graced the cover of the latest issue of Empire Magazine alongside Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood.

"It's hard to separate my relationship with Harry from my relationship with the films as a whole," he admitted according to Digital Spy. "I'm incredibly grateful for the experience. It showed me what I want to do with the rest of my life. To find out early on what you love is really lucky."

At the same time, when Radcliffe looks back on his acting, he isn't pleased. "I'm intensely embarrassed by some of my acting, obviously [laughs], but yeah, it's like asking, 'How do you feel about your teenage years?' There's so much in there that it's almost impossible to single out one feeling," he shared.

Radcliffe also revealed what scenes he wishes were included in the films. "We always left things out that were painful. We shot [Rik Mayall as Hogwarts’ poltergeist] Peeves in the first film and I loved his anarchy, but it didn’t fit," he told the outlet per Wizarding World. He also would have loved to see S.P.E.W. – the Society for the Promotion of Elfish Welfare filmed as well as the Quidditch World Cup in The Goblet of Fire. The reason they didn't include the epic Quidditch competition was because it would have been "so spectacular."

Radcliffe shared that the house-elf Kreacher was almost cut from the films until author J.K. Rowling requested that he remained. Even though everything wasn't fit into the films, at the end of the day, Radcliffe is pleased with the end results. "I do feel like we made the right choices for the films we were making," he concluded.