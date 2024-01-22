Actor David Gail Dead at 58

David Gail has died.

The actor, who was best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of General Hospital spin-off Port Charles, has passed away at the age of 58, but the cause of his death has currently not been made public.

David's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news on Instagram on Friday (Jan. 19), paying tribute to her "wingman" and "best friend."

She wrote alongside a photo of them hugging one another: "There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side ... always my wingman, always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone [with] me.

"The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being ... missing you every second of every day forever ... there will never be another."

The news came to public attention when Pete Ferreiro, who hosts and produced the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, uploaded some clips of David's appearances on his program, during which he talked about playing Stuart Carson, the fiance of Brenda Walsh, who was played by Shannen Doherty.

The podcast's account wrote: "In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast."

And Pete remembered the actor as a "kind human" in a comment on Katie's Instagram post.

He added: "He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all."

David's other roles included playing Dean Collins on short-lived drama series Savannah, as well as parts parts in the likes of E.R., Bending All the Rules, Perfect Opposites and JAG.

His most recent credit was in Blacksad: Under the Skin, an adventure games for various consoles in which he voiced the character of Sam.