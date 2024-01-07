DDG and Halle Bailey Confirm She Gave Birth to a Baby Boy Named Halo

After months of speculation, DDG and Halle Bailey have officially confirmed they welcomed a newborn baby boy named Halo to the world.

DDG and Halle Bailey Are Proud Parents of a Baby Boy Named Halo

DDG and Halle Bailey both shared a photo of their newborn son, Halo, on their Instagram page on Saturday (Jan. 6). In the pic, which can be seen below, DDG and Halle are holding their baby's hand, which is wearing a gold bracelet with his name on it.

"My biggest blessing by far [baby boy and red heart emojis] son son.. never been so in love [teary eyed] baby halo," DDG wrote in his IG post.

Halle typed: "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo [smiling face with three hearts emoji] [baby angel emoji] [blinking stars emoji]. The world is desperate to know you [winking eye, cry laughing and red heart emojis]."

It's unclear when Halle gave birth to Halo in 2023. Fans have been speculating that the singer-actress delivered her baby either on or before the holiday season.

DDG and Halle Bailey Initially Pushed Back on the Baby Rumors

Their baby news comes as fans had been speculating for months that Halle and DDG were expecting a child. During the holidays, fans of DDG and Halle Bailey were convinced the couple had welcomed a new baby over the holidays after watching several videos of them enjoying Christmas together surfaced online.

In one clip that was shared on Dec. 25, DDG and Halle are making Christmas cookies together. At one point, Halle gets up and gingerly walks away from the table. Fans interpreted this as an indication that the R&B singer may have given birth to her rumored child and is still recovering.

A week later, on Dec. 30, DDG pushed back against the baby rumors by telling fans to mind their business.

"I don't know why people are so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Bro, mind your business," the Michigan rhymer said in an Instagram Live video.

He continued: "Go outside. Touch some grass. Do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. I genuinely don't understand why do y'all be so invested in people that don't know you."

Halle Bailey and DDG have been together for over a year. The Little Mermaid actress has been notoriously private about her personal life. Halle has never confirmed she was expecting a child throughout her pregnancy or revealed that she has given birth to a baby boy until now.

Check out DDG and Halle Bailey's IG posts on welcoming their new baby boy Halo to the world below.

Read DDG and Halle Bailey's Announcements of Their Baby Boy Halo