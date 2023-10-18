Is Halle Bailey Pregnant? ‘Glamour’ Magazine Feature Sparks Confusion

An earlier version of this article reported that Halle Bailey confirmed to Glamour U.K. that she was pregnant as well as newly married to rapper DDG.



The confirmation stemmed from a pull quote featured in Bailey's Glamour Women of the Year Game-Changer feature, which read:

Being a mum, being newly married — there’s the positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.

However, it turns out the pull quote included in Bailey's feature is actually from an interview with Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who gave birth to twins in August 2021.

READ MORE: Ashley Olsen Secretly Gives Birth to First Child: REPORT

The musician did a similar feature with Glamour and whose feature was published online the say day as Bailey's on Wednesday (Oct. 18).

See the quote features in Pinnock's feature, below:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-10-18 at 13-44-25 Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘I miss the sisterhood of Little Mix. But this is my time now’ loading...

Meanwhile, the pull quote in Bailey's feature has been updated to this:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-10-18 at 13-43-57 Halle Bailey ‘My generation won't take 'no' for an answer’ loading...

Neither Bailey nor Glamour U.K. have acknowledged the error as of publishing.

For weeks, fans have been speculating that Bailey is pregnant and expecting a child with her boyfriend, DDG.

The Blast previously reported that Bailey was spotted with a "small belly" while swimming recently, which some fans took as confirmation of a "baby bump."

Some of Bailey's followers even commented on the actress-singer's recent Instagram photo carousel, airing out their suspicious that the musician is "hiding" her pregnancy — even though it's no one's business what or when Bailey chooses to share about her body and personal life.

"Pregnancy nose never fails ... but beautiful as always," one person commented on the post.

"Girl so you really pregnant???" another wrote.

"Stop hiding that belly we all know you pregnant," someone else chimed in.

According to The Daily Mail, Bailey and DDG met when the rapper slid into Bailey's DMs.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 before going Instagram official in March 2022. They made their relationship red carpet official in June that same year..

In September, Bailey told Cosmopolitan that her relationship with DDG is the first time she has been "deep, deep" in love.