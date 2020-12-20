Demi Lovato Responds to Anti-Vaccine Post From We The Kings Frontman Travis Clark

Demi Lovato seemingly agreed with an anti-vaccine post made by We The Kings singer Travis Clark.

On Saturday (December 19), Clark responded to a fan's comment concerning his alleged anti-face mask and anti-vaccine views. He wrote a letter via Instagram addressing his past controversial social media posts. "Very great points!! Thank you for sharing 💞" Lovato wrote in response to his letter.

"I find it troubling that the media and powers that be always choose to promote a drug, a treatment, or a clinic before promoting healthy eating, meditation, outdoor physical activity and spiritual growth," Clark wrote.

He then compared smoking cigarettes and getting cancer to pre-existing conditions and COVID-19. "If you’re going to create a mask mandate to save yourself and those around you, then shouldn’t we also have a mandate against smoking?" he questioned. "Or maybe it’s because tobacco is a billion-dollar industry and we wouldn’t want to disrupt that now would we, even though tobacco has lead to exponentially more deaths than COVID has."

Clark stressed that the country needs to be more consistent and that he would "agree" with masks "if they help." "I also find it interesting that when someone dies of an underlying condition that has COVID, it’s labeled as a COVID death," he added. "Yet, when someone dies from cancer caused by tobacco it’s labeled as a cancer death. Again, inconsistent."

Lovato's recent collaborator, Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, also responded to Clark's post. Gaskarth disagreed with Clark's letter. "The messaging here is unresponsible and dangerous," Gaskarth wrote. The All Time Low frontman mentioned that a mandate was put in place for smoking indoor public spaces, similar to the COVID-19 face mask mandate for public places for "the greater good."

"You have a platform, and promoting misinformation on topics rooted in science (not opinion) is not a good look. Stay safe," he concluded.

See the full post and responses, below.

Read fan reactions, below.