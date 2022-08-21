Who Is Demi Lovato Dating? Meet New Boyfriend Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes

Demi Lovato has a new boyfriend and musical collaborator!

The 23-year-old Canadian independent punk/rap artist and Disney Channel alum stepped out publicly for the first time together earlier this month. On Aug. 16, the pair was photographed by The Daily Mail while hand-in-hand at the New York City restaurant Lavo. A source close to Lovato told People, "It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy."

Not only is Lutes her new boyfriend, but the couple also worked together on Lovato's newest rock record.

"Sheeeesh best voice in the game, by a lot. u killed it rockstar @ddlovato. 'Substance' on @jimmyfallon last night. Grateful to be a part of this one ✍️ P.S. ur f--king hot," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Like Lovato, Lutes is also sober and has reflected on his sobriety journey on his social media accounts. He co-wrote the single "Substance" on Lovato's latest record, Holy Fvck.

“When I got asked to pull up and write for this session I remember thinking wtf am I supposed to do in a Demi Lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects I’ve ever heard,” he wrote in an Instagram Post.

Additionally, he co-wrote "Happy Ending" and "City of Angels" off of Lovato's record. He wrote about how much fun he had working on the album with his new significant other.

"Honored to play a small part in such a monumental album. So proud of u Demi, it’s a treat to watch u rip. I was blown away to see Billboard rate 'Happy Ending' as their fav song on the album. I left that session praying everyone else loved it as much as I did. it just had the magic and I couldn’t stop thinking about it afterward. Anyways, I'm overwhelmed [with] gratitude that I get to be a part of something that I'm such a big fan of. love to everyone involved."

Lutes wished his "30-year-old minx" a happy birthday and said that he is "the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz I get to call u mine."

"Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere)," he gushed in a celebratory Instagram post alongside selfies of him and his girlfriend. "I’m so proud of u for not only surviving everything you’ve been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self. and that’s all u baby… I’m just here to support u and tell stupid dad jokes when needed. ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. [You're] everything. I love u. P.S. the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting [with] joy. How are u real lol @ddlovato?"

Lovato responded to the heartfelt post and claimed that he is the "best boyfriend in the world."

" I’m just so grateful I get to call you mine because I’ve never laughed like this in my life," she revealed. "I’ve never smiled so much and my heart is constantly so full of love w you this post, this caption… how are YOU real?! I love you honey.. so much."