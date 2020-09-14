Demi Lovato Might Not Wear White for Her Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Demi Lovato is just excited about her impending nuptials to fiancé Max Ehrich as we are.

While speaking to PopCrush Nights hosts Kayla Thomas and Matt Ryan, the "OK Not To Be OK" singer — who also opened up about the power of speaking up about mental health — dished briefly on her potential bridal look and wedding plans.

And surprise! Lovato's not sure she's going to opt for the traditional white gown.

"I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don't wanna give it away but it's definitely not a white dress," she teased.

While Lovato admitted she has already "started looking at dresses," the pandemic has, understandably, thrown a monkey wrench into the typical wedding planning machine.

"On one hand, I would love to elope because my life is so public and I want to keep it sacred between me and him. On the other hand, I want my friends and family to be there for a celebration, but I can't do that until the pandemic's over 'cause it's not safe, she shared. "It's like, do we do that [elope] in the meantime and do that [a big wedding ceremony] later? It's all this planning."

One thing's for sure, though: No matter what Lovato wears to her wedding, she's going to make one stunning bride. (Don't believe us? Just check out her music video for "Tell Me You Love Me!")

Watch the full PopCrush Nights interview with Demi Lovato, below.

Ehrich popped the question to Lovato on the beach back in July. See their gorgeous engagement photo (and Lovato's beautiful new ring!) below.