Demi Lovato Reportedly Splitting Time Between Halfway House and Home

Demi Lovato may be out and about in Los Angeles now after spending the summer at a rehabilitation facility, but her sobriety is still her No. 1 priority.

The "Sober" singer is reportedly splitting her time between her home in LA and a halfway house, TMZ reports

The tabloid writes that the pop star is spending at least three days a week at a halfway house alongside "counselors and people with whom she can relate and share experiences."

She also wants to "resume a normal life," and so is apparently spending the rest of the four days of the week staying at her private home.

TMZ also reports that Lovato has hired a 24/7 sober coach to guide her each day and that she is attending regular AA meetings.

Since leaving rehab last month, Lovato has also been seen hanging out with a sober friend named Henry Levy, a fashion designer who experienced similar struggles with addiction. She and Levy were spotted getting dinner in Hollywood this past weekend.

On Tuesday evening (November 6), the pop star made a powerful return to Instagram for the first time since July to share a photo of her at the voting booth and encourage others to exercise their right to vote.