Mere weeks after confessing her relapse on new single "Sober," Demi Lovato has reportedly and suddenly fired her longtime manager, Phil McIntyre.

RadarOnline.com alleges that the pop star "dumped" her manager "in the middle of her tour."

"She wanted to go in a different direction, and decided to completely severe ties with him," a source told the tabloid, adding that Lovato is "focused on surrounding herself with positivity and accountability."

Neither Lovato nor McIntyre have acknowledged the rumors of their split.

It's believed that the singer also cut ties with her rehabilitation and recovery business, CAST Center.

"They are in a bitter dispute over money and branding," a source told Radar.

In June, Lovato released "Sober," a heartbreaking track featuring lyrics that seemed to confirm that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

“Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And Daddy, please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor / To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore," she sings on the track.