Demi Lovato Breaks Silence After Reported Overdose: Read Her Statement

Demi Lovato has issued a statement following her reported overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the 25-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday (August 5). “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

She went on to "thank God for keeping [her] alive and well" and her fans for all of their love and support, as well as her family, team and the staff at Cedars-Sinai, where she was rushed after being found unconscious in her Los Angeles home.

"Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you," she continued. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

Lovato's message comes nearly two weeks after news of her reported overdose broke. Details surrounding the OD, such as what drug she took, remain unclear, but according to TMZ, she has agreed to rehab.

See her full statement below.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).