Demi Lovato Glows in Sultry Pool Selfies: See the Stunning Photos!

Demi Lovato isn't just cool for the summer—she's ready for some genuine fun in the sun, refreshing dips in the pool and all.

The 27-year-old pop star posed in her pool at home and took some stunning sun-kissed selfies over the weekend, and she looks gorgeous and glowing in them.

The steamy selfies (which have us dreaming about the warm days ahead) show Lovato bare-faced and enjoying her pool while wearing a cute strapless, one piece burgundy bathing suit featuring a ruched pinup girl style.

Naturally, her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, was impressed by the beautiful pics, leaving a sweet heart eyes emoji in the comments to show his girlfriend some love. Meanwhile, celebrity pals like Bhad Bhabie, Ashley Graham, JoJo, Olivia O'Brien, Travis Mills, Kesha and more left their own comments of adoration as well.

"Swipe to see how I discovered the self-timer feature for taking pics," Lovato playfully captioned the post.

See the beautiful pool pics of Demi Lovato, below: