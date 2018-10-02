Demi Lovato’s Sister Madison Gives Update on Rehab: ‘She’s Working Hard on Her Sobriety’

A few weeks ago, Demi Lovato's mom, Dianna De La Garza, opened up about her daughter's rehabilitation journey. Now, it's Lovato's younger sister speaking out.

While appearing on YouTube show Millennial Hollywood With Dakota T. Jones this week, Madison De La Garza opened up about how Lovato is doing in rehab following her July 24 overdose.

"Demi’s doing…she’s doing really well," De La Garza shared. "She’s working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her."

The actress added that the circumstances surrounding her sister's overdose have been "crazy for [her] family."

"It’s been a lot," she said. "But we’ve been through a lot together and every single time... I mean, if you read my mom’s book you would know: Every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before. And so we’ve just been...so thankful for everything. For the little things.”

De La Garza also dished on what she hopes to do with her older sister after Lovato leaves rehab: get some good frozen yogurt.

"There’s so many little things. It sounds so small, but go to Menchie’s… Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s and so we we usually go there."

Watch the full interview, below: