Demi Lovato Shares Footage of Alleged Alien UFO Encounter

Demi Lovato may have recorded footage of aliens.

The "Confident" singer shared an Instagram video on Saturday (October 17), in which she revealed that she spent a few days in Joshua Tree, California, with her loved ones and Dr. Steven Greer, along with his CE5 team, who track extraterrestrials.

"Over the past couple months I have dug deep into the science of consciousness and experienced not only peace and serenity like I’ve never known but I also have witnessed the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me," Lovato wrote.

"This planet is on a very negative path towards destruction but WE can change that together," she continued. "If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet. This is just some of the evidence from under the stars in the desert sky that can no longer be ignored and must be shared immediately."

Fans can even download the CE5 app that teaches protocols to attempt to make contact with alien beings. "Ps, if it doesn’t happen on the first try - keep trying - it took me several sessions to tap into a deep enough level of meditation to make contact," Lovato added.

Most followers praised Lovato in the comments section for being open about aliens. Others questioned the validity of the photos and video.

Watch the video and decide for yourself, below.