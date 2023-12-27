Denver Nuggets Power Forward Aaron Gordon Out Indefinitely After Being Attacked by Dog

Aaron Gordon is out for an extended period of time.

The Denver Nuggets announced on Wednesday (Dec. 27) that the 28-year-old suffered "lacerations to his face and hand" after being attacked by a dog on Christmas.

According to ESPN, Gordon received 21 stitches after the incident, and a return date has not been announced.

The Nuggets noted that he is "in good condition" and additional updates will be provided.

Earlier in the day, Gordon helped lead the Nuggets to a 120-114 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Coach Michael Malone told reporters that his team is focused on getting Gordon healed "inside and out" before he makes a comeback.

"We're not going to put any pressure on him. We need him to heal inside and out. Going through something like that is not something you come back from easily," he said. "That's something where you have to heal from the physical, but you also have to heal from the mental and what you just kind of went through."

"We want him back. We know we're better off with him," added Malone. "But I want to support Aaron Gordon and make sure when he comes back, he's ready to come back and play at the level that we know he's capable."

Gordon's teammate, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, told reporters that the team learned about Gordon's injury during practice. "My condolences go out to him. I know he's feeling down right now, but I'm going to reach out today and just try to uplift him [and] make sure he's good," he said.