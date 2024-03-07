Do You Want a Hug? Meet the Latest Designer Dog Breed

There are purebred pups we find at breeders and then there are rescues we adopt from shelters or sanctuaries specializing in specific or general dogs. No matter what avenue you choose or believe in, we're all about our furry, four-legged friends with so many to choose from.

Then there are designer dogs where someone, at some point decided to purposely mix two specific breeds to create one new breed.

Enter the Hug. Yes, this cross-breed cutie is called a Hug. Sometimes you'll hear this pup called a Pugsky, too but let's be honest, Hug is more fun.

The Hug breed is a Pug and Siberian Husky hybrid and according to the Doggy Dog Dog website, this Husky Pug mix is gaining incredible popularity because you have the energy of the Husky mixed with the laidback Pug.

According to Animalso.com, like any designer dog, you never quite know what your Hug will look like albeit you know he or she will be super cute. Husky-Pug mixes can be stocky, muscular like a Pug with a long muzzle like a Husky, or be extra furry like a Husky with Pug facial markings. You just never know.

They're size ranges, too anywhere from around 15 pounds as an adult to 40 pounds. According to Doggy Dog Dog the Hug was specifically created in the United States as the perfect family dog.

According to the VIP Puppies website, right now we have 500 designer breeds recognized by the Designer Dogs Kennel Club.

