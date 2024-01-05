This Gets Your Dog High, but It’s a Good Thing

There isn't anything we wouldn't do for our dogs. Spoiling our dogs is second nature to pet owners whether it's toys, treats, or outings to the park, beach, or lake for a nice swim. A lot of pet owners even throw birthday parties for their pups. And let's be honest, who hasn't wrapped up gifts for your dog to joyfully open while ripping through the paper?

From cuddles and snuggles to kisses and playtime, we're our dogs' lives and derive just as much pleasure as our furry, four-legged besties when we spoil them.

Speaking of cuddles and spoiling our pups, one of the best things we can do for them is keep them relaxed and anxiety-free. With their keen sense of smelling and hearing, they know danger is around the corner well before we do. They're also just always on alert for the most part or will jump out of relaxed mode in a millisecond if they sense they need to go into protection mode.

So why not get them high where they just zone out into a total trance of complete relaxation?

Nataba Nataba loading...

Yes, petting them as well as the ever-popular belly rubs are loved by our fuzzy family members, but the ear rub is an entirely different level of serenity that gets them high.

According to holistic veterinarian Dr. Allen Schoen, when you rub your dog's ears your dog is essentially getting high on his or her hormones. This is because the nerve impulses in their ears secrete endorphins equivalent to painkillers through their entire body.

The key to the perfect, high-inducing ear rub according to celebrity dog trainer Cesar Milan is to start at the base of your pup's ears and then work your way out. Also, massaging your dog’s inner ear folds as well as gently squeezing their ears in a circular motion.

How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow/Freezing Weather 5 ways to keep your pet safe in freezing weather and snow according to mass.gov